



JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Tania Campbell is the new executive mayor of the Ekurhuleni metro

She was up against the African national Congress (ANC)'s Mzwandile Masina.

The municipality is among the five metro municipalities that were hung - meaning they will be governed through a coalition.

The DA’s Raymond Dhlamini took the oath of affirmation after being elected speaker.

Dlamini received 116 votes out of 220 while the ANC’s Dora Mlambo got 104 of the votes.

The newly elected speaker received a resounding applause as he took over the proceedings from the presiding officer.

This article first appeared on EWN : DA's Campbell beats ANC's Masina to become Ekurhuleni mayor