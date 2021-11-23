'DA forced to work with opposition if they want to succefully run these metros'





The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell have been elected mayors of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni respectively.

Campbell beat African national Congress (ANC)'s Mzwandile Masina and Phalatse took the mayorship from the ANC's Mpho Moerane.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz to give more insight on the new developments.

Opposition party have put the DA in power, to force it to come back to these opposition parties and make real deals. The party may have won but when budget votes come in, they will require the votes of those opposition parties.

