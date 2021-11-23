'Unless we put together solid coalitions our governments will be vulnerable'
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell have been elected mayors of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni respectively.
The DA’s federal chairperson Helen Zille on Monday said she was 'very surprised' the Economic Freedom Fighters voted with her party's candidates in key metros, giving them the mayoral chains.
RELATED: 'DA forced to work with opposition if they want to succefully run these metros'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Zille says the psychological message is that the African National Congress can be beaten.
The support is certainly a double edge sword and that support was indeed totally unexpected and it came from left field. It has enable us to get a clean sweep but unless we can put together solid majority coalitions, our governments are going to be extremely vulnerable.Helen Zille, Federal Council chairperson - Democratic Alliance
She says the most important thing that came out of the elections is that the ANC can be beaten.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://twitter.com/DeanMacpherson/status/1317050273664217089
