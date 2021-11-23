[WATCH] 911 call from babysitter about hilariously not finding child goes viral
911 call from babysitter about hilariously not finding child goes viral
Social media was left in stitches after a funny 911 call from babysitter about hilariously not finding child goes viral.
Watch the video below:
I don’t know who did this but Thank You! 😏🤣😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/PZObMMU8d4— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) November 22, 2021
