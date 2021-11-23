Immediate service delivery will be main focus - Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell





The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Tania Campbell is the new executive mayor of the Ekurhuleni metro.

She beat the African national Congress (ANC)'s Mzwandile Masina by 116 votes to 105.

The DA’s Raymond Dhlamini was elected speaker of the metro.

Bongani Bingwa chats to the newly elected mayor to reflect on the win.

It was a huge surprise yesterday, although a welcoming surprise and this shows that the electorate has had enough of bad services ad would like a change within Ekurhuleni. Tania Campbell, Mayor - Ekurhuleni

She says it is important to have a cohesive relationship with other opposition parties going forward. She adds that immediate service delivery will be her main focus.

