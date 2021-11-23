Refiloe Nt’sekhe says she resigned when DA looked unlikely to win Ekurhuleni
Democratic Alliance (DA) member Refiloe Nt’sekhe says she was encouraged to resign for running for the mayor of Ekurhuleni.
On Monday night, residents of Ekurhuleni were shocked when Tania Campbell was elected mayor of the city instead of Refiloe who had been campaigning.
Campbell got 116 votes unseating the African National Congress' Mzwandile Masina who got 105 votes.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Nt'sekhe says the provincial leadership advice her after crunching the number and seeing the party would not win the municipality.
I want to be honest, it is a bittersweet moment for me seeing that I was the face of the campaign, people voted because they saw my face on the poster, TV and radio. I'm ecstatic that now we have a DA run municipality, I'm not bitter in any way.Refiloe Nt’sekhe, Member - DA Gauteng
I was asked on numerous occasions last night to say Refiloe, do you want to come back, and I thought you know what guys I have submitted a resignation here. I think it's unfair for the caucus to then destabilise then after they elected Tania as the leader.Refiloe Nt’sekhe, Member - DA Gauteng
I said to them colleagues let us serve, it doesn't matter who is at the driving seat.Refiloe Nt’sekhe, Member - DA Gauteng
Refilwe Ntseke on #TheCMShow says when Tania Cambell was elected mayor of Ekurhuleni-it was bitter sweet moment for her.She ran as mayoral candidate in metro but was encouraged to resign when it looked impossible to win Ekurhuleni.She says she was asked to come back & she said no— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) November 23, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @RefiloeNtsekhe
