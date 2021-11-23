'We are in charge in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg,' says Herman Mashaba
ActionSA president and founder Herman Mashaba says the Democratic Alliance (DA) must "prepare to insource workers in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. He also said he will not agree to form a formal coalition government with the DA without the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
He said ActionSA and EFF are now in charge of metros where they voted with the DA and the he is the one who called the EFF and urged them to vote for the DA.
I told them I know I am a political illiterate but DA wants to give metros to ANC, we must protect our country. The EFF liked the idea to vote with DA.Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president
He said the voters are not fools and know that the DA left the party with no option. The more they tied the more arrogant the DA became.
He added that the ANC will never recover
We are going to vote for DA in Tshwane. In a coalition arrangement, you must have courtesy and respectHerman Mashaba, ActionSA president
To the voters, thank you so much, you helped us to remove the ANC. There is no way you can form a government with 16% in council. Now we've got Ekurhuleni in the bag.Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president
Listen below for the full interview...
