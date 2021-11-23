'Everyday cancer treatment is postponed cancer grows,' says Cancer Alliance





Over 2,000 patients are awaiting to receive cancer treatment in Gauteng, this is according to the Cancer Alliance.

A group of NGOs are demanding urgent intervention calling for the immediate establishment of a task team.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, chairperson Linda Greef says before the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, there was already a breakdown of services due to lack of radiation machinery.

The crisis has been looming for a long time and due to poor management, the fire and coronavirus, has caused backlog. Linda Greef, Chairperson - Cancer Alliance

Everyday that your treatment is postponed your cancer is growing. Linda Greef, Chairperson - Cancer Alliance

Listen below to the full conversation: