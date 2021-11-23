Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 23:05
Open Line/Talkers
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana

23 November 2021 2:02 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
FIFA World Cup
Ghana
Fifa world cup qualifiers

Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee, Fifa will ban the Black Stars.

A big decision is expected from football governing body Fifa today on whether the World Cup qualifying match between Ghana and South Africa will be replayed.

Bafana Bafana lodged a complaint last week, alleging there was match manipulation during the encounter they lost 1-0. South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has detailed the comprehensive formal complaint made to FIFA on irregularities made by referee Maguette N'Diaye.

READ: Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.

I think it is more Safa's expectation than mine, but I am also part of the South African football family. The expectation would be that the committee dealt deeper into what happened in the match and that the committee would go beyond merely looking at the report that I submitted to Safa in terms of establishing that part not biased and try and find out why the referee would have been so grossly biased against one team.

Ace Ncobo, Refereeing expert

For them to look at whether there were no external factors that may have induced the referee to act in that fashion.

Ace Ncobo, Refereeing expert

I am quite satisfied that the report that we prepared just proves a pattern of bias, which amounts to unlawful influence and manipulation of the course and the result of the match.

Ace Ncobo, Refereeing expert

Can the match be replayed?

It depends on the findings of the committee. Remember that if the findings are that the referee acted upon inducement and from external forces without the Ghana Football Association being involved in whatever shenanigans that took place, then replay would be the route.

Ace Ncobo, Refereeing expert

But if the GFA is also found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee to act in that fashion, then surely the committee will take a decision to ban the GFA and will therefore put South Africa in its place as a team that would go to the next round of qualifying without the match being replayed.

Ace Ncobo, Refereeing expert

Listen below for the full interview...




