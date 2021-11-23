Five steps to improve and maintain your mental health





Professor Stoffel Grobler says there are evidence-based things that one can do to improve wellbeing at work.

Sharing the day's mental health checking in moment, Grbler says there are five evidence-based steps anyone can take.

Connect with others

Keep learning

Be active

Give to others and

Be mindful

Building stronger and wider social connections help us feel happier and secure and give us a greater sense of purpose. Professor Stoffel Grobler, Psychiatrist

Being active is great for physical health and fitness. Evidence shows that it can also improve your well-being. Professor Stoffel Grobler, Psychiatrist

