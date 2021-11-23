City of Tshwane: Mashaba says they are giving DA an opportunity to govern





All eyes were on the City of Tshwane as the council was expected to elect a mayor. The Democratic Alliance's Randall Williams won untested.

John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

There is absolutely no certainty and that is the most concerning thing. Theto Mahlakoane - Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News

Herman Mashaba said earlier that there is this assertion that he could be setting the DA up for failure given the knowledge of the complexity of a minority government. He said they are not doing that, they are giving the DA an opportunity to govern. Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below: