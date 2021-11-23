Rand falls to 12-month low: 'Nothing surprising about the currency moderating'
The rand slumped to its weakest level against the US dollar in almost 12 months on Tuesday morning.
It traded at R15.85 as the dollar rallied - the local currency's worst performance since November 2020.
RELATED: Rand slumps to worst level since March
The rand was affected by events in the US, where President Joe Biden backed Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell for a second term.
Powell pledged to use the tools of the central bank "to support the economy and a strong labour market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched".
Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).
The big theme all year has been US inflation - how far is it going to accelerate, how quickly is it going to come down... It's accelerated further than people thought...John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
So US interest rates are on their way up, the dollar is stronger and everything is walking in front of the strong dollar.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
It's true that the rand is the weakest in one year, but at just under R16 not looking particularly weak... In the past four months it's weakened from 'over' levels to more moderate territory... There's nothing surprising about the levels where we are now.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
A reason to be more negative is actually the drop-off in commodity prices says Cairns.
That's taking away a major positive not only for the rand but for South Africa as well. We should put that in the context of of an economy that is experiencing massive capital flight... that has been disguised by this record run in commodity prices that has boosted our exports.John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Part of this is due to global fundamentals... This year as we've seen US rates rise we've seen capital leaving emerging markets generally... South Africa has got problems, but other emerging markets have even bigger problems...John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Listen to Cairns' analysis in detail below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand falls to 12-month low: 'Nothing surprising about the currency moderating'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy
The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.Read More
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP
Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal.Read More
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Biscuits are big business
There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brandsRead More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More
Founder of Kasi Economy on a mission to open one-stop shop
Kabelo Enos Makinta says he started the social media pages during lockdown to empower and uplift people.Read More
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'
This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.Read More
More from Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film
With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry.Read More
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.Read More
If you suspect any form of abuse TAKE ACTION - People Opposing Women Abuse
POWA communications manager Thandiwe McCloy says you must check the situation and if it is too dangerous call the neighbours and police.Read More
Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the National Institute For Communicable Diseases is expected to hold a briefing to reflect on the new variant.Read More
'Forget about parties now, it takes one person to infect everyone with COVID-19'
Department of Health acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the rising coronavirus infections.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship
After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.Read More
Tips to survive Black Friday
Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler offers tips on how to survive Black Friday.Read More