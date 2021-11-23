'For budget votes political parties will have to lobby for support'





The 2021 local government elections have resulted in many cities and metro being governed through coalitions.

Experts have said coalition governments are the mark of a growing democracy.

John Perlman speaks to Wits School of Governance Adjunct Professor, Trevor Fowler about how things might work.

The budget is the most important item passed by the council. Trevor Fowler, Adjunct Professor - Wits School of Governance

When you have a minority government as we had in Joburg previously even though it was a coalition, it was still a minority coalition. Trevor Fowler, Adjunct Professor - Wits School of Governance

Now you have a minority party which means every time they go to a vote they have to lobby for support for the specific item being passed. Trevor Fowler, Adjunct Professor - Wits School of Governance