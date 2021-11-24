July unrest: 'There seems to have been little capacity for innovation in SAPS'





The National Police Commissioner General Kehla Sithole while giving his testimony on Monday, told the South African Human Rights Commission that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was overwhelmed during the July riots in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He added that there was a shortage of human resources to deal with the thousands of looters that had taken to the streets.

Arabile Gumede on 702Breakfast chats to Institute for Security Studies Independent researcher and consultant David Bruce to give more insight on the matter.

I was not satisfied with the police response at the hearings and the basic problem is that the SAPS tends to rely on old ways of doing things. There seems to be little capacity for innovation within the organisation. David Bruce, Independent researcher and consultant - Institute for Security Studies

