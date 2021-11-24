Stabilising council is top priority - JHB mayor Mpho Phalatse





The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse is the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

Phalatse beat the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mpho Moerane as councillors cast their ballot for the new leadership in the first council sitting taking place at the Brixton multipurpose centre on Monday.

She joins Arabile Gumede on 702Breakfast to give insight on the win and the plans for the city.

The residence of Johannesburg are the ones in charge, they decided that there wont be a majority and that we must work together. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - Johannesburg

She says they are going to form a multi party government as that will be the only way Johannesburg can be stabilised.

Joburg needs stability not the instability we saw in the last five years. So stabilising council will be the top priority. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - Johannesburg

