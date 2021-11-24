Parties must put egos aside, focus on residents - Tshwane mayor Randall Williams
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Randall Williams has been elected the new mayor of the City of Tshwane.
Williams was uncontested which means the DA is in charge of half of the country's coveted metropolitan municipalities.
He joins Arabile Gumede on 702Breakfast to reflect on his election.
I am the incumbent mayor and since last year, I have been running a minority government and the way I had been doing it is by involving all the other parties.Randall Williams, Mayor - City of Tshwane
He says parties should put their egos aside and put the residents first.
