'Down but not out:' ANC says future looks bright despite losing Gauteng metros





The African National Congress (ANC) is counting its losses as the party lost three big metros in Gauteng.

Following days of negotiations after the 2021 local government elections, the Democratic Alliance has claimed mayorship in the City of Johannesburg, City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Tshwane stripping the ANC of its power.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete says they will walk very hard where they are governing to walk the talk.

For us as the ANC this was a hard lesson to learn and this was a challenge to appreciate. As the ANC we are very clear and resolute that the future looks bright for us. Dakota Legoete, NEC member - ANC

We have tried to work towards renewing ourselves, we have tried to work ensuring we self-correct. It will not be an event, it's a process and that is what we are appreciating. Dakota Legoete, NEC member - ANC

We may be down but we are not out of the game as the ANC we going to bounce back and rise again. Dakota Legoete, NEC member - ANC

