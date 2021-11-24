11 teachers axed for misconduct charges including sexual offences against pupils
The Department of Basic Education has fired 11 teachers who were found guilty of a range of charges, including sexual misconduct.
In Parliament on Tuesday, the South African Council of Educators (Sace) listed cases of misconduct against teachers.
Four hundred forty-three cases of misconduct against educators for the 2020/21 financial year were received by the council.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga to give more insight on the charges.
Sace gave a presentation of an annual report, it was in relation to the work done in the 2020/21 financial year.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
He adds that the department is very concerned with the report as it appears that educators forget the code of conduct they signed to be teachers.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91513277_lecture-room-or-school-empty-classroom-with-desks-and-chair-iron-wood-in-high-school-thailand-interi.html
More from Politics
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.Read More
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP
Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More
eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship
After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.Read More
'Ramaphosa is suffering a setback but it's not death blow,' says Justice Malala
Political commentator Justice Malala talks about his opinion piece in Business Day on what President Cyril Ramaphosa can do to save himself.Read More
'Down but not out:' ANC says future looks bright despite losing Gauteng metros
African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete says this was a hard lesson to learn and a challenge.Read More
Parties must put egos aside, focus on residents - Tshwane mayor Randall Williams
The new mayor of the City of Tshwane reflects on his priorities after being elected.Read More
More from Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film
With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry.Read More
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.Read More
If you suspect any form of abuse TAKE ACTION - People Opposing Women Abuse
POWA communications manager Thandiwe McCloy says you must check the situation and if it is too dangerous call the neighbours and police.Read More
Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the National Institute For Communicable Diseases is expected to hold a briefing to reflect on the new variant.Read More
'Forget about parties now, it takes one person to infect everyone with COVID-19'
Department of Health acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the rising coronavirus infections.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship
After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.Read More
Tips to survive Black Friday
Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler offers tips on how to survive Black Friday.Read More