11 teachers axed for misconduct charges including sexual offences against pupils





The Department of Basic Education has fired 11 teachers who were found guilty of a range of charges, including sexual misconduct.

In Parliament on Tuesday, the South African Council of Educators (Sace) listed cases of misconduct against teachers.

Four hundred forty-three cases of misconduct against educators for the 2020/21 financial year were received by the council.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga to give more insight on the charges.

Sace gave a presentation of an annual report, it was in relation to the work done in the 2020/21 financial year. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

He adds that the department is very concerned with the report as it appears that educators forget the code of conduct they signed to be teachers.

