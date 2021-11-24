Oxford Languages names 'vax' 2021 word the year





VAX is the 2021 Word of the year.

Oxford Languages says despite the word being around since the 1980s, it is a word that had been rarely used.

The Covid-19 pandemic propelled the word shoot up and being used everywhere.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Oxford University Press South Africa lead publisher for dictionaries and dictionary data Dr Phillip Louw.

This word just jumped out at us, it has been used 72 more than the previous year and that really a big red flag that this is a word of prominence. Dr Phillip Louw, Lead publisher for dictionaries and dictionary data - Oxford University Press South Africa

More than that we almost feel like it captures year's spirit. We thought everything would be about the vaccine this year but this little word especially on the global stage has taken the English world by storm. Dr Phillip Louw, Lead publisher for dictionaries and dictionary data - Oxford University Press South Africa

And we love how this word can easily combine with other words, anti-vaxxer, vaxication. Dr Phillip Louw, Lead publisher for dictionaries and dictionary data - Oxford University Press South Africa

Listen to the full interview below: