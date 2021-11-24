Oxford Languages names 'vax' 2021 word the year
VAX is the 2021 Word of the year.
Oxford Languages says despite the word being around since the 1980s, it is a word that had been rarely used.
The Covid-19 pandemic propelled the word shoot up and being used everywhere.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Oxford University Press South Africa lead publisher for dictionaries and dictionary data Dr Phillip Louw.
This word just jumped out at us, it has been used 72 more than the previous year and that really a big red flag that this is a word of prominence.Dr Phillip Louw, Lead publisher for dictionaries and dictionary data - Oxford University Press South Africa
More than that we almost feel like it captures year's spirit. We thought everything would be about the vaccine this year but this little word especially on the global stage has taken the English world by storm.Dr Phillip Louw, Lead publisher for dictionaries and dictionary data - Oxford University Press South Africa
And we love how this word can easily combine with other words, anti-vaxxer, vaxication.Dr Phillip Louw, Lead publisher for dictionaries and dictionary data - Oxford University Press South Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164136648_pro-vax-or-anti-vax-symbol-doctor-turns-a-cube-changes-words-anti-vax-to-pro-vax-.html?vti=nshw77vconhgd4ofjz-1-4
More from Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film
With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry.Read More
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.Read More
If you suspect any form of abuse TAKE ACTION - People Opposing Women Abuse
POWA communications manager Thandiwe McCloy says you must check the situation and if it is too dangerous call the neighbours and police.Read More
Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the National Institute For Communicable Diseases is expected to hold a briefing to reflect on the new variant.Read More
'Forget about parties now, it takes one person to infect everyone with COVID-19'
Department of Health acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the rising coronavirus infections.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship
After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.Read More
Tips to survive Black Friday
Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler offers tips on how to survive Black Friday.Read More