'Ramaphosa is suffering a setback but it's not death blow,' says Justice Malala





Political commentator Justice Malala says President Cyril Ramaphosa can still save himself and the country if he can deliver on his promises.

Speaking to John Perlman about his opinion piece in the Business Day, Malala says what matter is what Ramaphosa will do with the time he has before the ANC conference.

Ramaphosa is suffering a setback but it's not a death blow. Justice Malala, Political commentator

It's either he reimplements the rejuvenation and renewal programme that he has spoken about for the past four years or he goes into those elections limping. Justice Malala, Political commentator

