'Ramaphosa is suffering a setback but it's not death blow,' says Justice Malala
Political commentator Justice Malala says President Cyril Ramaphosa can still save himself and the country if he can deliver on his promises.
Speaking to John Perlman about his opinion piece in the Business Day, Malala says what matter is what Ramaphosa will do with the time he has before the ANC conference.
Ramaphosa is suffering a setback but it's not a death blow.Justice Malala, Political commentator
It's either he reimplements the rejuvenation and renewal programme that he has spoken about for the past four years or he goes into those elections limping.Justice Malala, Political commentator
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Politics
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.Read More
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP
Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More
eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship
After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.Read More
11 teachers axed for misconduct charges including sexual offences against pupils
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga reflects on the charges labeled against the educators.Read More
'Down but not out:' ANC says future looks bright despite losing Gauteng metros
African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete says this was a hard lesson to learn and a challenge.Read More
Parties must put egos aside, focus on residents - Tshwane mayor Randall Williams
The new mayor of the City of Tshwane reflects on his priorities after being elected.Read More