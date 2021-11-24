eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship





DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Mxolisi Kaunda has been elected mayor of eThekwini.

He beat the DA’s Nicole Graham on Wednesday at the Durban ICC.

After various points of order from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, the two candidates were finally nominated.

Speaker Thabani Nyawose said: “Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda received 113 votes, councilor Nicole Graham received 104 votes.”

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed satisfaction with Kaunda being elected mayor of eThekwini, saying smaller parties contributed to his victory.

The ANC's Nhlakanipho Ntombela said they clinched the municipality with the help of smaller parties.

“We’re more than happy that the will of the majority of the people of eThekwini has prevailed. We engaged smaller parties who share the same values with us.”

I resume my role as Leader of the Opposition, Leader of the DA in eThekwini and a member of the city’s EXCO. This remains a hung council and the DA will be the moderate, loud voice of the people that will often be needed to reach consensus. — Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) November 24, 2021

A few small parties, whose names you probably won’t even know, handed power back to the ANC in eThekwini. The IFP, EFF, DA, ACDP and ActionSA didn’t. Make no mistake, these guys have cash in their pockets and we will hold them accountable. — Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) November 24, 2021

