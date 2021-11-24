Founder of Kasi Economy on a mission to open one-stop shop





Social media has proved to be a powerful tool for various industries and Kabelo Enos Makinta is using it to promote businesses for free.

Kasi Economy group on Twitter has more than 70,000 and promotes various services all day.

John Perlman speaks to Makinta about where he sees the business in the future.

I started last year during the hard lockdown and for me, it was a no brainer, I wanted to empower them and uplift them. My main goal is to empower these businesses and give them more platforms. Kabelo Enos Makinta, Founder - Kasi Economy Group

Right now we are working on an online store but I have this thing where every time I post people ask me where can I get this service or product. So it would be more convenient for us if we have a stop shop for these businesses I'm promoting. Kabelo Enos Makinta, Founder - Kasi Economy Group

Listen to the full interview below: