'Forget about parties now, it takes one person to infect everyone with COVID-19'





More than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Gauteng in the latest reporting cycle.

That’s more than 80% of the 1,275 new cases reported around the country.

Areas in Tshwane, have seen new infections rising sharply, with Pretoria West, Atteridgeville, Centurion, Hatfield, and Soshanguve identified as hotspots.

Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast chats to Department of Health acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp to give more insight on the matter.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 35,390 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,275 new cases, which represents a 3.6% positivity rate. A further 22 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,657 to date. See more here: https://t.co/ib0pHR2St3 pic.twitter.com/FI0yxLFj1X — NICD (@nicd_sa) November 24, 2021

We should all be very concerned that case numbers are picking up, that means that the virus is in circulation and it is transmissive enough to be moving between people. This is not what we would have love to see as we head into the festive season. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Health

He adds that the whole Tshwane area is seeing uptake of the virus with younger people getting infected.

The public need to be vigilant, continue wearing their masks and washing their hands. Forget about parties right now, it takes one person to spread the virus. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Health

Listen below to the full conversation: