[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Eighties pop star Tiffany swears at fans after off key performance

Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral

Social media is talking after a bride dancing with a mannequin after her groom fell ill goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: