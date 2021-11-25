One in five women is subjected to constant verbal abuse by a partner, new study

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Open Line/Talkers
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry. 25 November 2021 4:50 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Local
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal. 25 November 2021 7:18 AM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
View all Politics
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot do... 25 November 2021 2:45 PM
Athol Trollip: The farmer-turned-politician who loves to dance Athol Trollip could've ended up continuing his family's legacy in farming but he instead chose to serve people through politics. 25 November 2021 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Disturbing scenes as guy demanding woman get out of his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Eighties pop star Tiffany swears at fans after off key performance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

One in five women is subjected to constant verbal abuse by a partner, new study

25 November 2021 1:18 PM
by Sponsored Content

Avon has launched a campaign against verbal abuse, on the back of research findings it released in conjunction with NO MORE

In the run-up to the commemoration of The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, global beauty company Avon and NO MORE Foundation are launching a campaign that seeks to raise awareness about non-physical abuse. it is intended to empower people to recognise this form of ill-treatment and educate communities on how verbal abuse triggers coercive control, domestic violence or intimate partner violence.

The campaign comes in the backdrop of the latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Services (SAPS) which revealed that gender-based violence increased alarmingly by 74% in the first quarter of 2020/2021.

The precursor of this campaign was new research* from Avon and the NO MORE Foundation, which reveals that one in five women are consistently subjected to verbal abuse by an intimate partner.

The research, which surveyed over 8,300 women in eight countries, including the UK, Poland, South Africa, and the Philippines, also found that nearly two in five respondents aged 25-34 are experiencing potential signs of verbal abuse within their relationship - the highest amongst the age groups. As a result, over a third (36%) of women around the world have insecurities about their self-worth based on negative comments made by partners.

In line with empowering women to recognize the signs of verbal abuse, Avon will be offering training to its five million Representatives worldwide, including a toolkit with prevention, bystander, and support resources. Training is also being offered to a range of GBV Ambassadors, offering support to Associates who may be experiencing domestic abuse through Avon’s global GBV Protocol.

Avon and NO MORE have also launched an online portal to provide people with crucial information about the signs of verbal abuse, what to do if someone you know is in an abusive relationship and where to go for help, including a collection of inspiring stories from survivors.

To support women who have experienced abuse, Avon is also donating $1.35 million in grants to NGOs around the world to fund support projects for life after abuse, in its 135th anniversary year.

In addition, the beauty brand and charities are encouraging people to sign a pledge to end verbal abuse. This can be signed by saying ‘Alexa, open the NO MORE skill’ to an Alexa device or online via the Avon Worldwide website. Avon Justine has also launched a range of fundraising products, including the Pin for Purpose and Whistle Pendant Necklace, with all funds going to NGOs that support women overcoming abuse.

Verbal abuse has far-reaching implications as the scars of this ill-treatment are invisible, yet the victims go through a harrowing and traumatic experience that is belittling and demeaning. Those who are at the receiving end of verbal abuse often feel alone and helpless. Perpetrators of verbal abuse often escalate their ill-treatment of their victims by inflicting physical harm, and in some cases, even kill their victims.

Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director: Avon Turkey, Middle East & Africa

Verbal abuse is a serious, prevalent issue that takes a huge and often long-lasting toll on the self-esteem and confidence of those who experience it. It also can be a precursor and escalate to physical violence. Therefore, it is critical to increase awareness and ensure that verbal abuse is not overlooked, trivialised nor tolerated.

Pamela Zaballa, Global Executive Director: NO MORE Foundation

Common comments

Nearly half (47%) of women have experienced negative comments from an intimate partner about their general appearance, with one in five (19%) facing this within the last month. Other negative comments reported were about women’s intelligence (43%), job or career (44%), weight (50%), and clothing (50%). This is most prevalent in those aged 25-34 with nearly a quarter (24%) being subjected to negative remarks about their weight within the last month, compared to 10% of those aged 55+.

Over half of women say an intimate partner has made criticisms towards their friends or family (55%), with nearly a quarter (23%) experiencing this within the last month; this is a common tactic used by abusers to manipulate their victims to alienate them from loved ones.

From Silence to Speaking Out

Of those subjected to signs of verbal abuse, 16% sought support, with 30% of these women going to a family member and 26% reaching out to a friend. Despite a relatively small number in this survey, it is interesting that some respondents said they had sought support from outside sources such as beauty therapists or hairdressers (2%) and their Avon Representatives (2%). In a controlling relationship, where the abuser has isolated the victim from friends and family, it may be the case that these groups can provide an important lifeline.

With a network of relationships within their communities and peer-to-peer support available, Avon is offering training to its five million Representatives worldwide, including a toolkit with prevention, bystander, and support resources. Training is also being offered to a range of GBV Ambassadors, offering support to associates who may be experiencing domestic abuse through Avon’s global GBV Protocol.

Not only a “Women’s Issue”

There is a strong feeling amongst women around the world that more needs to be done to educate young men on their beliefs and attitudes towards women (81%), with over three quarters believing there are deep-rooted issues within society which need to be addressed in terms of how men treat women.

Our research highlights how crucial it is that we continue to stimulate conversation about all forms of gender-based abuse, be that verbal, emotional, or physical.

Angela Cretu, CEO: Avon

In this 16 Days of Activism we are calling for people unsure of what verbal abuse is, to get to know the signs; for victims feeling isolated, to know they are not alone; and for those experiencing abuse, to seek necessary help.

Angela Cretu, CEO: Avon

For more information and if you need support, visit www.avonworldwide.com/supporting-women to access the NO MORE directory.

Alternatively, if you or someone you know, are experiencing gender-based violence, you can contact our NGO partners: https://www.powa.co.za/POWA OR https://www.tears.co.za OR https://www.1000women.co.za OR http://www.saartjiebaartmancentre.org.za OR https://ilithalabantu.org.za OR https://www.lva.org.za OR http://www.yokhuselohaven.co.za

*Research commissioned by Avon and conducted by Censuswide surveying 8,346 women in the UK, Italy, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, Poland, Romania and the Philippines between 27th October 2021 – 3rd November 2021.

What is verbal abuse?

Verbal abuse refers to the ways in which a person uses their words to cause harm. It is one tactic in a range of deliberate behaviours that a person may use to gain and maintain power and control over another in an intimate relationship. Verbal abuse is one aspect of psychological abuse, also referred to as emotional abuse or expressive aggression. It is characterised by insults, name-calling, put-downs, criticizing, and other demeaning language designed to bully, intimidate, frighten, humiliate, degrade, and diminish the victim’s self-worth and sense of safety.




25 November 2021 1:18 PM
by Sponsored Content

Trending

'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir

Lifestyle

Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?

Local

Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film

Local

EWN Highlights

Don't mislead customers on Black Friday, National Consumer Commission warns

25 November 2021 8:14 PM

Renewed uncertainty about tight lockdowns ahead of Dec due to new variant

25 November 2021 7:37 PM

South Africa not extending permits for 250,000 Zimbabweans

25 November 2021 7:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA