One in five women is subjected to constant verbal abuse by a partner, new study





In the run-up to the commemoration of The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, global beauty company Avon and NO MORE Foundation are launching a campaign that seeks to raise awareness about non-physical abuse. it is intended to empower people to recognise this form of ill-treatment and educate communities on how verbal abuse triggers coercive control, domestic violence or intimate partner violence.

The campaign comes in the backdrop of the latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Services (SAPS) which revealed that gender-based violence increased alarmingly by 74% in the first quarter of 2020/2021.

The precursor of this campaign was new research* from Avon and the NO MORE Foundation, which reveals that one in five women are consistently subjected to verbal abuse by an intimate partner.

The research, which surveyed over 8,300 women in eight countries, including the UK, Poland, South Africa, and the Philippines, also found that nearly two in five respondents aged 25-34 are experiencing potential signs of verbal abuse within their relationship - the highest amongst the age groups. As a result, over a third (36%) of women around the world have insecurities about their self-worth based on negative comments made by partners.

In line with empowering women to recognize the signs of verbal abuse, Avon will be offering training to its five million Representatives worldwide, including a toolkit with prevention, bystander, and support resources. Training is also being offered to a range of GBV Ambassadors, offering support to Associates who may be experiencing domestic abuse through Avon’s global GBV Protocol.

Avon and NO MORE have also launched an online portal to provide people with crucial information about the signs of verbal abuse, what to do if someone you know is in an abusive relationship and where to go for help, including a collection of inspiring stories from survivors.

To support women who have experienced abuse, Avon is also donating $1.35 million in grants to NGOs around the world to fund support projects for life after abuse, in its 135th anniversary year.

In addition, the beauty brand and charities are encouraging people to sign a pledge to end verbal abuse. This can be signed by saying ‘Alexa, open the NO MORE skill’ to an Alexa device or online via the Avon Worldwide website. Avon Justine has also launched a range of fundraising products, including the Pin for Purpose and Whistle Pendant Necklace, with all funds going to NGOs that support women overcoming abuse.

Verbal abuse has far-reaching implications as the scars of this ill-treatment are invisible, yet the victims go through a harrowing and traumatic experience that is belittling and demeaning. Those who are at the receiving end of verbal abuse often feel alone and helpless. Perpetrators of verbal abuse often escalate their ill-treatment of their victims by inflicting physical harm, and in some cases, even kill their victims. Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director: Avon Turkey, Middle East & Africa

Verbal abuse is a serious, prevalent issue that takes a huge and often long-lasting toll on the self-esteem and confidence of those who experience it. It also can be a precursor and escalate to physical violence. Therefore, it is critical to increase awareness and ensure that verbal abuse is not overlooked, trivialised nor tolerated. Pamela Zaballa, Global Executive Director: NO MORE Foundation

Common comments

Nearly half (47%) of women have experienced negative comments from an intimate partner about their general appearance, with one in five (19%) facing this within the last month. Other negative comments reported were about women’s intelligence (43%), job or career (44%), weight (50%), and clothing (50%). This is most prevalent in those aged 25-34 with nearly a quarter (24%) being subjected to negative remarks about their weight within the last month, compared to 10% of those aged 55+.

Over half of women say an intimate partner has made criticisms towards their friends or family (55%), with nearly a quarter (23%) experiencing this within the last month; this is a common tactic used by abusers to manipulate their victims to alienate them from loved ones.

From Silence to Speaking Out

Of those subjected to signs of verbal abuse, 16% sought support, with 30% of these women going to a family member and 26% reaching out to a friend. Despite a relatively small number in this survey, it is interesting that some respondents said they had sought support from outside sources such as beauty therapists or hairdressers (2%) and their Avon Representatives (2%). In a controlling relationship, where the abuser has isolated the victim from friends and family, it may be the case that these groups can provide an important lifeline.

With a network of relationships within their communities and peer-to-peer support available, Avon is offering training to its five million Representatives worldwide, including a toolkit with prevention, bystander, and support resources. Training is also being offered to a range of GBV Ambassadors, offering support to associates who may be experiencing domestic abuse through Avon’s global GBV Protocol.

Not only a “Women’s Issue”

There is a strong feeling amongst women around the world that more needs to be done to educate young men on their beliefs and attitudes towards women (81%), with over three quarters believing there are deep-rooted issues within society which need to be addressed in terms of how men treat women.

Our research highlights how crucial it is that we continue to stimulate conversation about all forms of gender-based abuse, be that verbal, emotional, or physical. Angela Cretu, CEO: Avon

In this 16 Days of Activism we are calling for people unsure of what verbal abuse is, to get to know the signs; for victims feeling isolated, to know they are not alone; and for those experiencing abuse, to seek necessary help. Angela Cretu, CEO: Avon

For more information and if you need support, visit www.avonworldwide.com/supporting-women to access the NO MORE directory.

Alternatively, if you or someone you know, are experiencing gender-based violence, you can contact our NGO partners: https://www.powa.co.za/POWA OR https://www.tears.co.za OR https://www.1000women.co.za OR http://www.saartjiebaartmancentre.org.za OR https://ilithalabantu.org.za OR https://www.lva.org.za OR http://www.yokhuselohaven.co.za

*Research commissioned by Avon and conducted by Censuswide surveying 8,346 women in the UK, Italy, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, Poland, Romania and the Philippines between 27th October 2021 – 3rd November 2021.

What is verbal abuse?

Verbal abuse refers to the ways in which a person uses their words to cause harm. It is one tactic in a range of deliberate behaviours that a person may use to gain and maintain power and control over another in an intimate relationship. Verbal abuse is one aspect of psychological abuse, also referred to as emotional abuse or expressive aggression. It is characterised by insults, name-calling, put-downs, criticizing, and other demeaning language designed to bully, intimidate, frighten, humiliate, degrade, and diminish the victim’s self-worth and sense of safety.