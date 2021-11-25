Athol Trollip: The farmer-turned-politician who loves to dance
From a young boy who grew up on a farm and went into the sector but eventually ended up as a mayor of one of the metro municipalities in South Africa, Athol Trollip has many sides to him.
Trollip was born in Bedford in 1964 in the central heartlands of the Eastern Cape and grew up on a family farm, Mount Prospect, in an “anti-apartheid” orientated home with his two sisters and parents Douglas and Kathrine.
Both his father and grandfather were actively involved in politics. His grandfather was a member of Parliament for the United Party, and his father was a candidate for the Provincial Council for the PFP and served on the Smaldeel District Council.
He briefly attended the University of Pietermaritzburg in neighbouring KwaZulu-Natal where he became involved in white student protest politics. It was here, he said, that his passion for politics manifested.
His stint at tertiary education was, however, short-lived and he soon left to pursue a path in farming.
That was not his last stop, as we all know, as he left his 6th generation farmer path to fully venture into politics in 1995 when he stood as a candidate for the local government elections and was elected on the executive to the Amathole District Municipality.
Aubrey Masango, standing in for Clement Manyathela, chats to the former mayor on Hanging Out With.
My introduction to politics came through farming. I always wanted a little bit more than just to be a farmer... I wanted to do more, I wanted to serve my community. So I ended up in politics through the community service route.Athol Trollip, former DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
I've been called all sorts of things. I've been called arrogant, I've been called a bully. I've been called all sorts of things that maybe are a misunderstanding of who I am. I think who I am, essentially, is I'm very straight, frank and an honest person - I'd like to believe. So I tell things the way they are or the way I see them and what I say is what I do and often that ruffles some feathers.Athol Trollip, former DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Trollip reveals he's an avid music and dance lover too...
I love dancing. It frees your spirit up to relax and be who you are so ja, I love dancing. Music is a very important part of my life. I don't like any specific genre, I just like music that makes me feel happy and light.Athol Trollip, former DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Listen to the full interview below.
More from Lifestyle
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy
The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.Read More
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures?
A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on time.Read More
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir
Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot down and crashed by apartheid forces in the 1980s, killing all on board. He speaks about this and more in his memoir.Read More
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'
This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
Designing a future that brings society closer together
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More