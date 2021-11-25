Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Gauteng in the latest reporting cycle.
That’s more than 80% of the 1,275 new cases reported around the country.
Areas in Tshwane, have seen new infections rising sharply, with Pretoria West, Atteridgeville, Centurion, Hatfield, and Soshanguve identified as hotspots.
RELATED: 'Forget about parties now, it takes one person to infect everyone with Covid-19'
There have been reports of a new coronavirus variant has been discovered in South Africa.
Variant B11529 has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque to give more insight on the new variant.
There are media reports that there is this new variant and we are waiting for the NICD (National Institute for Communicable Diseases) to give a briefing on the matter. The Health Department says there has been cluster outbreaks at the Tshwane University of Technology and Pretoria South largely driven by younger people between ages 20 and 30.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She adds that there are warnings that the fourth wave is likely to be driven by this new variant.
People must also remember that just because they are vaccinated, it doesn't mean they will not get the virus, the vaccine is there to prevent severe illness.
Listen below to the full conversation:
