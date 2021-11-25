If you suspect any form of abuse TAKE ACTION - People Opposing Women Abuse





The 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign stars today. It runs until 10 December, which is Human Rights Day.

The United Nations campaign takes place annually and today the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has marked the launch.

People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) communications manager Thandiwe McCloy tells Mandy Winer more on The Midday Report.

The 16 Days campaign does bring awareness through the different events and webinars that are happening. It highlights how we have such a scourge in our country and how people can take action to address the gender-based violence and femicide crisis in our country. Thandiwe McCloy, Communications manager - POWA

Often in our communities when we hear a boyfriend beating up his girlfriend or a husband beating up his wife we always say 'NO it's not my business,' turn the other way. It is very important to take action in some way. Suss the situation and if it is too dangerous call the police. Thandiwe McCloy, Communications manager - POWA

You can also call the neighbours to intervene to show that in this community we will not allow gender-based violence and it won't be tolerated. Take action because there is this attitude of people saying it is a family matter and I won't get involved. Thandiwe McCloy, Communications manager - POWA

If you suspect your friend is being abused don't feel like it is not my business, let me not get involved. You can also call POWA for counselling on 011 642 4345. We also offer couselling on email couselling@powa .co.za and also through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Thandiwe McCloy, Communications manager - POWA

Listen below for the full interview...