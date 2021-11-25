Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Thursday said they had given the African National Congress (ANC) an opportunity to salvage itself during coalition talks following the November local government elections, but the party was not willing to compromise on its own policies.
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of a state bank in 12 months.
ALSO READ:
-
ANC move not to contest Tshwane mayor position a sign of defeat – analyst
-
Gauteng ANC licks wounds, plots way forward to reclaim Tshwane from DA
Malema was holding a media briefing to explain the surprise move by the red berets when they voted in support of the Democratic Alliance in municipalities, resulting in the party's mayoral candidate emerging victorious in Gauteng's three metros.
He has reiterated that their vote was not for the DA but rather it was a vote against the ANC.
“We as the collective leaders of the EFF took a correct and justified decision to vote against the ANC in different municipalities. We did so because the people of South Africa have rejected the ANC and they have sent a clear message that they are sick and tired of the ANC government.”
Malema said the EFF was not desperate to be in government and also stressed that they party is in not in a coalition deal with the DA.
This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
More from Politics
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP
Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More
eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship
After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.Read More
'Ramaphosa is suffering a setback but it's not death blow,' says Justice Malala
Political commentator Justice Malala talks about his opinion piece in Business Day on what President Cyril Ramaphosa can do to save himself.Read More
11 teachers axed for misconduct charges including sexual offences against pupils
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga reflects on the charges labeled against the educators.Read More
'Down but not out:' ANC says future looks bright despite losing Gauteng metros
African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete says this was a hard lesson to learn and a challenge.Read More
Parties must put egos aside, focus on residents - Tshwane mayor Randall Williams
The new mayor of the City of Tshwane reflects on his priorities after being elected.Read More
More from Elections
eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship
After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.Read More
It's a win for the DA as Mpho Phalatse is elected Joburg mayor
She beat the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mpho Moerane as councillors cast their ballot for the new leadership in the first council sitting taking place at the Brixton multipurpose centre on Monday.Read More
DA's Campbell beats ANC's Masina to become Ekurhuleni mayor
She was up against the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mzwandile Masina.Read More
Chaos erupts at eThekwini council sitting ahead of electing new mayor
The council was expected to elect chief whips, a mayor and deputy mayor after electing the speaker of the council.Read More
ANC's Eugene Johnson elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro
The council met on Monday following last week’s postponement of the swearing-in ceremony.Read More
Smaller parties slam DA over 'arrogant' coalition decisions
The cracks are beginning to show in the lead up to the Johannesburg metro council after the DA announced that it would not support ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's nomination for the mayoral position.Read More
Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga
The South African Local Government Association said after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme is held to empower newcomers through training.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
More from Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film
With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry.Read More
If you suspect any form of abuse TAKE ACTION - People Opposing Women Abuse
POWA communications manager Thandiwe McCloy says you must check the situation and if it is too dangerous call the neighbours and police.Read More
Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the National Institute For Communicable Diseases is expected to hold a briefing to reflect on the new variant.Read More
'Forget about parties now, it takes one person to infect everyone with COVID-19'
Department of Health acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the rising coronavirus infections.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship
After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.Read More
Tips to survive Black Friday
Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler offers tips on how to survive Black Friday.Read More
Founder of Kasi Economy on a mission to open one-stop shop
Kabelo Enos Makinta says he started the social media pages during lockdown to empower and uplift people.Read More