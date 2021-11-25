'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir
Veteran South African broadcaster Dan Moyane has written his first book which details his personal life and career in South African media. Titled 'I Don't Want To Die Unknown - We Need To Listen To Our Inner Voice', the memoir tells of his upbringing in Soweto, his days as an ANC anti-apartheid activist as well as his various jobs at 702, Radio Mozambique, eNCA and more.
The truth of the matter is I started writing my memoir in 2015 and then I stopped in 2016. It's not very easy to write about yourself. Then I got re-energised towards the end of last year, I guess amid the pandemic, we were all reflecting about our lives and what's happening around us and it was just after I had interviewed Thebe Ikalafeng, the brand guru in Africa, I was interviewing him for my small YouTube channel. He quoted Chinua Achebe, the Nigerian writer, where he said 'until the lions are their own historian, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. I thought I need to tell my story because if you don't tell your story, somebody else will tell your story from their perspective.Dan Moyane, veteran broadcaster
Moyane also mentions that as a political activist for the ANC during the anti-apartheid struggle, he was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot down and crashed by apartheid forces in the 1980s, killing all on board, but his space on the flight was taken by someone else.
Listen to the full interview below...
