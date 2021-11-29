Get it all this summer with DStv Premium





Every day you are faced with many choices. Choices that are meant to improve your quality of life and those that are meant to fulfil a specific need. You open your closet and are presented with options of what your look for the day should be and how you present yourself to the world.

People have different preferences in life and are weary of being confined to limited choices available. Gerrie might just be looking into refining his culinary skills and not be subjected to the age-old traditional rugby weekend with his family. Maybe he would rather be behind that braai stand and serve the best rump steak that his family has ever tasted, whilst still catching a glimpse of the game.

DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! With a variety of the best local and international content, you can indulge in My Kitchen Rules and hone your cooking and meal presentation skills without all the drama that comes with being judged by David Higgs and J'Something.

Rugby fans are spoilt for choice with the Boks wrap up the Outgoing Tour and the rest of the Autumn Internationals also coming to an end.

Watch the South African Pro14 sides plus 4 South African clubs form to take part in the new 16-Team United Rugby Championship unleash some of their best against some of the world’s best, all right here on DStv Premium.

If you like, you can unwind and catch up on the latest season of Dexter. Follow the man who has been living a double life as he unleashes some of the most gruesome justice that a predator can get.

Whatever your preferences are, DStv Premium will ensure that you are spoilt for choice and never miss a minute of your favourite shows wherever you are at a special rate of R 699 until the end of December.

To take advantage of this amazing opportunity, visit dstv.co.za and sign up for unlimited entertainment, ensuring that this summer does not make you feel like you have been deprived of the finer things in life. With all the choices available at your disposal, you can become whatever you want to be this summer, a sports fan, a homicidal vigilante fan or a chef in the making, you might just discover that hidden passion with DStv Premium.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Get it all this summer with DStv Premium