Today at 21:05
Profile Interview - Dr Rebecca Malope "The African Queen of Gospel"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Rebecca Malope
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple

25 November 2021 9:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Petrol stations
branding
Astron Energy
Caltex
Astron
Caltex rebrands
service stations
rebranding

It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Astron Energy has revealed its new brand identity as it sets out to rebrand more than 850 Caltex service stations across South Africa and Botswana.

Advertising expert Andy Rice says the fact that this huge job is being done properly, implies a long-term commitment to the region.

That's why the campaign gets his advertising hero award on The Money Show this week.

It's a courageous move, says Rice.

Essentially they were faced with a decision where they had to relinquish the Caltex brand and so all of those around 850 service stations and lubricant places... and... and... are now going to bear the rather intriguing orange and purple colours of Astron Energy.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's not cheap to do up a filling station to the standards required, which is why I think it's a courageous decision to do a proper rebranding job, a complete redesign of identity, and the 850 service stations are just one aspect...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think by implication they're prepared to bank on the Southern African market as a good source of business for the foreseeable future.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on The Money Show (Astron discussion at 5:12):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple




Share this:
