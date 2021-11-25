GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign





Women activists hold up underwear at the gender-based violence summit during President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

"... ending gender-based violence cannot be the state’s responsibility alone, the onus cannot be on women and children to end the shocking levels of violence and abuse being visited upon them." President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa's GBVF Response Fund1 joined the JSE in ringing the bell on Thursday to mark the start of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Gender-Based Violence Violence and Femicide Response Fund in August as part of the national response to the scourge.

The initiative is led by the private sector, with the International Women’s Forum South Africa (IWFSA) playing a leading role in its establishment.

JSE CEO, @LeilaFourie has every confidence that the conversations in this morning’s market open with the @GBVF_Fund are a catalyst to developing solutions for a safer and equal SA for all women, men and children.

Watch video:

As part of this morning's JSE event there was also a panel discussion around the role of corporate SA in combating gender-based violence.

Panelists include Dr Judy Dlamini (Fund chairperson), Busisiwe Deyi (Gender Equality Commissioner), Prof. Pikita Ntuli (African Indigenous Knowledge Expert) and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) finds out more from Phillipson on The Money Show.

The High Commissioner notes that a lot of gender-based violence occurs in the home, even more so now as the work space is collapsed into the domestic space due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This means that the conversation must be brought, even more, into the workplace he says.

A number of the British companies invested here in South Africa and many local companies... have real commitments to wellbeing and mental health and looking after their employees, but I really think it needs to include this crucial topic of gender-based violence. Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa

Whether it's the question of climate change or the impact of gender-based violence on economic activity - these are serious issues for economic players he comments.

There's [also] a role for companies - and organisations like the British High Commission - to get engaged in the conversation about creating opportunities for women in the workplace... Giving women a place in the future of the global economy is also part of the mix. Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa

Our current Foreign Secretary has really put women's economic empowerment and girls' education right at the heart of the foreign policy priorities of the British government all around the world... This is a global conversation. We need to talk about it in the G7 and the G20 and the WTO... Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign