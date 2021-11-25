'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'
There has been a steady stream of warnings about the imminent arrival of the country's fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.
RELATED: New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa
On Thursday the news also broke of a new variant that's been detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.
BREAKING NEWS: We confirm that through collaborative efforts with private laboratories and the NGS-SA members, a new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.529, has been detected in South Africa. Read more here https://t.co/0ht7nmMkJg— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 25, 2021
What does this year's festive season hold in store for South Africans and for business?
Ray White talks to Stavros Nicolaou, member of the Steering Committee of Business Unity South Africa (Busa).
Nicolaou sums it up like this: "The only predictability is the unpredictability."
We're starting to see the manifestations of a fourth wave; we're all aware by now of the discussions on the new variant... I can't say this is entirely a surprise... What might be a surprise is that it's come a little earlier than anticipated, but what's important is how we manage it.Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA
We certainly don't need further hard lockdowns... The lockdown patterns have largely been determined by the strain on the healthcare system... so this is largely in our hands.Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA
What has been disappointing is that the vaccination rate has dropped off quite sharply in the last six to eight weeks. We are now sitting with a significant oversupply, around 160 days' worth of stock in the country - a very different problem to what we had six or seven months ago where we had an undersupply and an over-demand.Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA
As many people as possible need to be encouraged to get vaccinated Nicolaou says.
While we don't quite know what the next few weeks are going to bring he believes we should remain "cautiously optimistic" about the new variant.
We don't know what the impact of this variant will be on the current suite of vaccines that we have, but it's highly likely that these vaccines will demonstrate some efficacy against the variants - we know that.Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA
He also believes strongly that any super-spreader events should be stopped.
I'm exceedingly concerned about 'Rage'... and other similar super-spreader events.Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA
We've got to take responsibility as a society around those two things.Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA
RELATED: Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc
We are 'backing and forthing' on mandatory vaccinations in the workplace and other areas of society, but other countries have gone ahead with this. I think we need to be following suit... I spoke to the President of Kenya just yesterday...Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA
Listen to Nicolaou's analysis in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_161901089_close-up-of-unrecognizable-male-nurse-injecting-vaccine-in-shoulder-of-african-american-man-during-c.html?vti=lcd89vvannw2xfolnz-1-14
More from Business
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars.Read More
'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls
Will the controversial e-tolls finally be scrapped or not?Read More
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political AffairsRead More
'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant
Will more businesses and jobs be lost as a result of the newly-detected COVID-19 variant recently found in South Africa?Read More
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple
It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy
The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.Read More
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP
Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal.Read More
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More
More from Local
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'
Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant.Read More
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases
Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications.Read More
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines'
KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant.Read More
'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'
Consumer Commission spokesperson Phetho Ntaba gives more insight on what consumers can do during Black Friday.Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film
With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry.Read More
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.Read More
If you suspect any form of abuse TAKE ACTION - People Opposing Women Abuse
POWA communications manager Thandiwe McCloy says you must check the situation and if it is too dangerous call the neighbours and police.Read More
Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the National Institute For Communicable Diseases is expected to hold a briefing to reflect on the new variant.Read More