How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures?
How many municipalities across South Africa are not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on time after an application is made? The trend seems to be one that is growing and making things difficult in the property sector.
John Perlman speaks to Elca Minnaar, Principal at Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty Pretoria about this.
There's no specific time frame when it comes to rates and clearance certificates. I think what we need to keep in mind is that it depends if it is a property bought in a bond, the transfer attorney would first wait for the approval or the grant and the guarantees and then they will apply for the rates and clearance figures, which could take up to seven days...Elca Minnaar, Principal at Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty Pretoria
Listen to the full interview below for more...
