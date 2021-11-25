Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film
The Government Communication and Information System in partnership with the GIZ and UN Women on Wednesday hosted a virtual panel discussion webinar on gender-based violence in the film industry.
The panel discussion aims to raise awareness about GBV with a specific focus on the film industry, among other things.
Onke Dumeko, acting HOD of operations at the National Film and Video Foundation, speaks to John Perlman about this issue and to encourage victims and witnesses of the different forms of GBV to seek help from sources of support including law enforcement
The focus was inspired by the fact that our industry is really a reflection of South African society as a whole and a lot of the trends we see in the industry reflect a lot of the trends we see in the country where women form a critical part of the economy but their participation is limited by their vulnerability when it comes to gender-based violence. So that was the intention...Onke Dumeko, Acting HOD of operations at the National Film and Video Foundation
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/abuse_woman.html
