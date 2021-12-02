How a high-performance attitude can drive success





The "Future is an attitude" podcast series features inspirational South Africans who think differently about the future and who challenge the status quo by driving progress within the fields of design, digitalisation, performance, and sustainability to help us shape the future.

If designers help us visualise the future, high performers lead the charge into it. They drive us forward and push the boundaries of what’s possible. But are high performers born or bred... and what drives them to change the world?

High performers remain driven and focused even when there is no end-goal in sight, creating and visualising their own paths, defining their own future.

In the final episode, podcast host, Azania Mosaka and co-founder and CEO at Yoco, Katlego Maphai look at how mental and personal focus drives high performers to do what they do even when others tell them that it is impossible.

Listen to the audio below:

Who and what do we need to be, to perform in the world of tomorrow? The future belongs to believers, to those who can see it, to those who are willing to continuously learn, unlearn and relearn. To those who dare to see possibilities even where there appear to be none.

The future belongs to high performers who can adapt to our ever-changing world.

Katlego Maphai is a South African high performer. He has a vision for the future and is leading the charge into it. Along with his co-founders, Maphai built their fintech start-up around one single idea: inventing a low-cost card machine that would be accessible to every small business in Africa.

As far as he is concerned, the future belongs to those who believe... and to believe in something and to be able to visualise a better tomorrow gives people purpose, which is exactly how Yoco became a South African success story in just six years.

The purpose of Yoco is enabling people to thrive. The purpose preceded the business model, preceded a line of code, preceded the business plan and that's really the golden thread in the company story. Katlego Maphai, Co-founder and CEO at Yoco

Finding purpose to own the future

The golden thread that Maphai refers to is purpose.

It is the magic that enables businesses to perform and, while Yoco has reached incredible milestones in a short period, he believes this golden thread continues as the business starts to attract more high performers to amplify that purpose and contribute to a meaningful future.

This sense of purpose – having a reason to believe – is not only about business, it is something we can bring into our personal lives, too.

Understanding and spending the time to figure out the purpose of your life and why you're here is so important... we hardly ever have these conversations. I’ve just found that once you've taken the time to ask that question then you start developing a semblance of an answer and that answer starts to become clearer and clearer. Katlego Maphai, Co-founder and CEO at Yoco

Futurist, Graeme Codrington believes that the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai (pronounced: ee-kee-guy) helps capture this idea of living a life of purpose and finding the real meaning of life. The concept has four overlapping circles with intersections that ask four key questions:

What do you love? (Passion) What are you good at? (Vocation) What can you get paid for? (Job) What does the world need from you? (Mission)

Gen Z has added the fourth interlocking circle of Ikigai which questions how all of it improves the world and how it will make a difference.

For Codrington, the ultimate sweet spot is right in the middle where all four of these circles overlap – where we do what we’re good at, we can get paid for it, we love it and it makes a difference... because the future belongs to those who understand that the choices we make today will impact the world we live in tomorrow.

It’s the intersection of our values, purpose, and the world.

The future belongs to those who can visualise it

When it comes to owning our future and being able to perform, one of the problems that set us back is outdated thinking and conventional beliefs.

As human beings, we cannot help but get trapped in the past, expecting what worked back then to work in the future and with tomorrow's world presenting itself to us today, we need to reinvent ourselves to keep up with the fast-changing world that lies ahead of us.

Unlearning expert, Zanele Njapha says that without even realising it, we are unlearning, learning and relearning, all the time. But when it comes to an idea as big as the unseen future, feelings of intimidation prevents us from letting go of our outdated beliefs, causing us to clutch and hold on to the past in fear of what awaits in the future.

The Law of Attraction teaches us that letting go of the old is a sign of faith in the unseen and the key to manifesting the future that we deserve.

We have this leadership principle (at Yoco) which is... be courageous and focused and what it means is, have the courage to let go of what you've built – your job title, anything that (like sort of) represents the past – have the courage to leave that behind (because) that section is not allowing you to move forward. Katlego Maphai, Co-founder and CEO at Yoco

The relationship that high performers have with the past, present and future is their secret weapon for success.

We need to stay agile, absorb new information and change the way we do things because the future belongs to those who can learn, unlearn and relearn.

High performers are life-long learners

In a changing world, high performers help get us to where we need to be.

They push boundaries, test assumptions and explore what’s possible to get better results... and getting better requires learning.

Tech entrepreneur, Rapelang Rabana believes that the big gap we're missing is that we have an education system that is focused on defining the content of what we're supposed to learn. But it's increasingly more about how people learn, as opposed to what they learn.

We need our educators to go from being sharers of information to masters of generating learning experiences, says Rabana.

The workplace of the future

It's a mindset.

It's about putting people at the centre and making sure that their own vision aligns with and feeds into that of the organisation that they represent because the future belongs to those who see possibilities in everything they do, both on a personal and professional level.

It's the difference in a future-focused attitude that will move the workforce of the future forward.

Trends Analyst, Dion Chang challenges us to ignore the traditional 'Old Social Contract' lectures we receive from our parents and elders that encourages us to graduate from university to secure a career that we will remain in for the rest of our lives... that era is long gone.

Instead, he advises us to question things, to be curious and to complete short courses so as not to narrow our horizons to just one industry.

As we move into an increasingly connected, digital and automated experience of the world we once knew, Chang believes that performance in the workplace of the future is going to be less like climbing the corporate ladder and more like swinging between the bars of a jungle gym.

Getting comfortable with the idea of being uncomfortable

We’re moving into an era of enormous change.

When the going gets tough, high performers push through and visualise their own paths into the future.

We’re going to need to design a future that brings society closer together and live differently to ensure that we leverage sustainability for a thriving future. This starts with changing our outdated definitions of luxury and success because the future belongs to those who can adapt.

Like Maphai – high performers keep going and stay focused, sounding out the noise from people who tell them that what they’re trying to achieve is impossible.

In the end, the thing that anchored Maphai's determination and resilience was his purpose.

So, maybe the future belongs to those who progress with purpose.

High performers demand high performance

