'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'





The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned retailers against using misleading advertising tactics to lure consumers on Black Friday.

The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) made it prohibited conduct for any supplier to market any goods or services in a manner that is misleading, fraudulent or deceptive in any way, the commission says.

RELATED: Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa chats Consumer Commission spokesperson Phetho Ntaba to give more insight on what consumers can do during Black Friday.

South Africans have been celebrating Black Friday for years now and consumers know that COVID-19 played a part in retailers using this day as fertile ground to make money. Phetho Ntaba, Spokesperson - Consumer Commission

She urges consumers to buy what they budgeted for instead of going for deals that are not deals.

Consumers must be mindful of misleading tactics by suppliers on Black Friday. Phetho Ntaba, Spokesperson - Consumer Commission

Listen below to the full conversation: