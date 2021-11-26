'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned retailers against using misleading advertising tactics to lure consumers on Black Friday.
The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) made it prohibited conduct for any supplier to market any goods or services in a manner that is misleading, fraudulent or deceptive in any way, the commission says.
RELATED: Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa chats Consumer Commission spokesperson Phetho Ntaba to give more insight on what consumers can do during Black Friday.
South Africans have been celebrating Black Friday for years now and consumers know that COVID-19 played a part in retailers using this day as fertile ground to make money.Phetho Ntaba, Spokesperson - Consumer Commission
She urges consumers to buy what they budgeted for instead of going for deals that are not deals.
Consumers must be mindful of misleading tactics by suppliers on Black Friday.Phetho Ntaba, Spokesperson - Consumer Commission
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111224719_side-view-of-computer-and-various-boxes-with-shopping-bags-with-black-friday-sign-on-white-backgroun.html
More from Local
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'
Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant.Read More
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases
Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications.Read More
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines'
KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant.Read More
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'
A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film
With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry.Read More
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.Read More
If you suspect any form of abuse TAKE ACTION - People Opposing Women Abuse
POWA communications manager Thandiwe McCloy says you must check the situation and if it is too dangerous call the neighbours and police.Read More
Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the National Institute For Communicable Diseases is expected to hold a briefing to reflect on the new variant.Read More