'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines'





The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday confirmed the existance of a new COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.529.

The mutation has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong.

The variant exhibits a large number of mutations sparking concerns about its transmissibility, severity and potential vaccine resistance.

The announcement of the new variant has put South Africa back on the UK's red list.

Bongani Bingwa chats to KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells to give more insight on the new variant.

We share this information early so to inform people so that they can take appropriate action. Dr Richards Lessells, Infectious disease specialist - KZN Research Innovation

The discovery highlights that vaccines are the critical tool to protect us against severe disease. Dr Richards Lessells, Infectious disease specialist - KZN Research Innovation

