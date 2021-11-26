'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant
Amid concern around a new coronavirus variant in South Africa, there's renewed uncertainty about tighter lockdown regulations ahead of the December holidays.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has on Thursday confirmed 22 cases of the COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.529.
The mutation has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said it's too early to predict the line of action regarding COVID-19 elated restrictions ahead of the holiday season.
He said the new coronavirus variant could become a major challenge as social activities are expected to increase during the festive season.
Germany and Italy on Friday joined Britain in banning most travel from South Africa as governments scramble to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 variant with a large number of mutations.
This is particularly worrying for the local tourism sector which has already been hugely affected by the virus and lockdowns.
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Chief Executive Officer at Tourism Business Council of South Africa, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the sector's concerns.
"We had been looking forward to receiving as many tourists from the UK and many other countries that are most likely going to follow suit in terms of not allowing their citizens to travel to South Africa. If you look at it from that point of view, it's going to affect a lot more people that have started going back to work and were looking forward to having Christmas with their families through earning a living from the jobs that they have.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Chief Executive Officer at Tourism Business Council of South Africa
It's devastating news for us, it's not something that we're anticipating or wanted to hear but we must also emphasise the fact that we have announced it... instils much confidence in terms of what are we going to do next. Yes, we announced that we found a new variant, but the most important thing is what are going to do after we find this variant. What are the steps that we're going to take? When are we going to be testing the efficacy of the vaccine against the new variant?Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Chief Executive Officer at Tourism Business Council of South Africa
When we announced the Beta variant... we just announced. We should have learnt from that. We ended up being on the red list and we went now and did the same thing yesterday... so we should have learnt from the first time that these are not just announcements, these potentially have a bad impact on the economy.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Chief Executive Officer at Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Somkhanda Game Reserve/ Facebook.com.
More from Business
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars.Read More
'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls
Will the controversial e-tolls finally be scrapped or not?Read More
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political AffairsRead More
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple
It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'
A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy
The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.Read More
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP
Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal.Read More
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More