'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'
Germany and Italy have joined Britain in banning most travel from South Africa.
The ban comes after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant that has a large number of mutations.
RELATED: 'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines'
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday confirmed that 22 cases of the variant - called B.1.1.529 - had also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong.
RELATED: 'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant
With the data the NICD had was limited, it said experts are working overtime with all the established surveillance systems to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be.
Was the decision to place the country back into the red list premature?
Ray White on The Midday Report chats to Wits School Of Governance Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies chair Professor Alex Van Den Heever to weigh in on the new variant and playing the country on the red list.
I think these countries have been quick to impose red lists as it doesn't keep variants out, but it is an expected reaction in the absence of a more informed approach.Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School Of Governance
Listen below to the full conversation:
