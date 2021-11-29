Electric cars are on their way but can our infrastructure keep them charged?





To celebrate the future made possible today, thanks to BMW, Clement Manyathela is chatting to industry experts about innovative sustainable technologies and electric driving. In this episode of the Front Seat to Tomorrow series, Hailey Philander, Product Communications Specialist at BMW Group South Africa unpacks BMW's focus on sustainability and their shift to electric vehicles.

Listen to their chat, while reading, here...

As electric cars continue to grow in popularity, our perceptions need to change when it comes to running and charging these vehicles.

The iX is not BMW's first attempt at producing electric cars for its consumers, with iterations like the BMW i3 and the i8 which uses BMW's hybrid powertrain system.

The thought we just cannot seem to shake, is if our current infrastructure will be able to keep up with the electric cars coming our way?

How much charging infrastructure do we currently have?

BMW is just one component within the whole infrastructure. Third parties, other manufacturers, are working as a collective to ensure that there will be enough charging stations available to keep up with the demand.

Hailey Philander, Product Communications Specialist at BMW Group South Africa says that although we have probably less than 1000 electric cars on South African roads at the moment, Our charging infrastructure at the moment is about 260 charging stations, so essentially, it is more than enough charging stations to go around.

As an added benefit to owning an electric vehicle, you can charge your car at a BMW dealership or at third-party dealerships.

This is a collective problem for all manufacturers, so depending on the car you drive. you can charge at any manufacturer or even third-party charging stations. Hailey Philander, Product Communications Specialist - BMW Group South Africa

South Africans love the road but what range can we expect from these cars?

As with petrol or diesel-powered vehicles, one of the biggest impacts on an EV's real-time range is driver behaviour. On paper, BMW's iX has a driving range of between 425 Kilometres and 630 Kilometres to fit in with normal urban city driving.

Much like regular cars on the road, the cars are fitted with a satellite navigation system that will highlight charging stations should the available range not be sufficient to complete a trip.

It's about how you get the car to fit into your lifestyle, says Philander.

The idea is to not let your battery run completely flat, it's not optimal for the battery. Hailey Philander, Product Communications Specialist - BMW Group South Africa

The suggestion would be to on your route, maybe just factor in some time to stop and charge. Hailey Philander, Product Communications Specialist - BMW Group South Africa

New cars coming soon?

The BMW Group has been selling electric vehicles in South Africa since 2015. This has allowed them to plot a timeline of electrified vehicles released into our market, starting with the full-electric BMW i3 and the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid.

Since the launch of the i3, the German Automaker has increased the range of their vehicles from 160km to 200km in 2018.

Between 2020 and 2021, BMW introduced a variety of all-electric cars including iX and the MINI Cooper SE which was introduced in South Africa for the first time in 2020, has a range of around 215km and over the next few years, the BMW Group will offer an increasing range of plug-in hybrids with an electric range up to 100km.

We have been excited to launch the iX, it's the next phase of electromobility for us. So, big range but also the next phase of battery technology. Hailey Philander, Product Communications Specialist - BMW Group South Africa

For most people, if you're not exposed to the technology or the concept of electric vehicles, it's hard to be convinced to buy into them, Philander concludes by saying the best thing for you to do is to get into one and drive it.

Driving an electric car is different in many ways but in many ways, it's also very similar, you need to experience it for yourself to be able to understand the differences. Hailey Philander, Product Communications Specialist - BMW Group South Africa

Catch The Front Seat to Tomorrow every Wednesday from 10:30 am on 702’s Clement Manyathela Show and follow the conversation on our socials using #BornElectric.