Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Sunday.
The meeting comes following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant - called b.1.1.529 - as well as a spike in COVID-19 infections, particularly in Gauteng.
ALSO READ: • Germany, Italy ban travel from SA over new COVID variant • With new COVID variant found in SA, questions raised over vaccine efficacy • UK to ban travel from SA, five other African countries due to new COVID variant • Renewed uncertainty about tight lockdowns ahead of Dec due to new variant • SA records 22 cases from new COVID variant, Phaahla says number steadily rising • New COVID-19 variant detected in SA - NICD
The president is expected to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Twenty-two cases of the variant were recorded in the country and the variant has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong.
Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications.
Meanwhile, goverment has urged residents to remain vigilant and calm.
WATCH: What we know about the new COVID-19 variant in SA
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases
More from Local
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'
Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant.Read More
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines'
KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant.Read More
'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'
Consumer Commission spokesperson Phetho Ntaba gives more insight on what consumers can do during Black Friday.Read More
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'
A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film
With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry.Read More
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party
This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.Read More
If you suspect any form of abuse TAKE ACTION - People Opposing Women Abuse
POWA communications manager Thandiwe McCloy says you must check the situation and if it is too dangerous call the neighbours and police.Read More
Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the National Institute For Communicable Diseases is expected to hold a briefing to reflect on the new variant.Read More