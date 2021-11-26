Enjoy a magical experience at Mzansi Ballet Christmas Show





Mzansi Ballet will partake in The Christmas Show with some of South Africa’s top dancers and singers celebrating a modern-day Christmas.

Mzansi Ballet will also bring Christmas to less privileged children in Gauteng. The Christmas Show, Mzansi Ballet’s newest show at the Pieter Toerien Theatre, Monte Casino from 17 November to 5 December, will give the public a chance to get in on the festive cheer.

South African Mzansi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst tells Relebogile Mabotja more on #702Unplugged.

It will be recorded and will make it available after the show has finished to some of the people who couldn't get there. It is a little bit of an early start to the Christmas show, we started last week and we run until last week. I am encouraging people to buy the tickets as quickly as possible because, with the arrival of the new variant, we don't know when and if the theatres will happen ongoingly into and beyond Christmas. Dirk Badenhorst, CEO - South African Mzansi Ballet

Tickets for the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino are available at computicket.com until December, while those for Monte De Dios in Pretoria are available at tixsa.co.za for 10 December.

