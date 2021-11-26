Riaad Moosa talks about balancing life: 'Failure is a natural part of learning'





South Africa’s funniest doctor Riaad Moosa returns to the big screen in ‘New Material’. The sequel to the hugely popular, award-winning ‘Material’ (2012), opens in cinemas nationwide on 26 November.

In Upside of Failure, Riaad joins Relebogile Mabotja on 702 Afternoons to talk about what he's been up since the first movie came out, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as lessons he's learned from failure.

He contracted COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and lost family members to the pandemic.

But that has not stopped him.

During these chaotic and stressful pandemic times, Moosa launched a weekly virtual comedy club called ‘The Best Medicine’, featuring comedians from all over the world, and aimed at creating opportunities to heal through humour, laughter and many weird and wonderful therapies. In typical Moosa fashion, one of his routines was titled ‘I got Covid for the Holidays’.

Failure for me has never been a focal point because I've always thought that failure is a clue to success in a sense. You never learn with success. Success builds ego, it builds a sense of self-worth but failure shows you how to improve. Riaad Moosa, Medical doctor, actor and comedian

I find it very difficult to see things as failure. I just overlook it... I've always been inspired by Michael Jordan my whole life and there's this very interesting quote from Michael Jordan where he talks about how many shots he missed through his life, all the times he's lost games and all of that and he says 'I've failed and failed over again in my life, which I why I succeed' and as a young person, that influenced me quite a bit... Riaad Moosa, Medical doctor, actor and comedian

He also says he's teaching his kids to deal with failure.

Just understand there must be a different relationship to failure. People build it up too much, it's a natural part of learning. Riaad Moosa, medical doctor, actor and comedian

