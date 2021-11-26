'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula claims that an announcement on the fate of the country’s failed user-pay highway system in Gauteng, known as e-tolls, will be made by the Finance Minister during February’s budget speech.
Motorists have mostly boycotted the system, leading to the SA National Roads Agency’s (Sanral)'s classification as a going concern.
For years, there have been calls to scrap the costly system while numerous ministers, Premier David Makhura and MECs have gone back and forth on what will happen.
Speaking to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage, Nickolaus Bauer, standing in for John Perlman, discusses the future of the system.
Government seems to be dilly-dallying and not able to make a decision.Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
I think they've conceded that they can't enforce. The worst thing a government can do is introduce laws and policies that are unenforceable which the public shun and do not participate in and this is one of them because they gave us issuing summons in 2019. They know they cannot blacklist anyone, they know they cannot withhold your license, so there's no way they can force you to pay... They keep issuing bills hoping that people will pay... nearly 85% [of motorists] don't pay.Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Listen to the full interview below...
