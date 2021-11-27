Losing weight can help in reversing diabetes
According to Stats SA, diabetes is the number one killer of women and the second leading cause of death in men.
Another study shows that with type 2 diabetes, losing weight can be the solution for controlling the disease and lowering the risk of having other health problems.
RELATED: 'One out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition'
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach Giulia Criscuolo to give more insight on how losing weight can help in combating diabetes.
She says combating diabetes is a multi level approach.
It is a physical approach in terms of what you eat, your lifestyle and it is also a mental, emotional and a spiritual approach.Giulia Criscuolo, Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach
If you understand why you are focusing on your health, it will make the journey worthwhile, she says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
