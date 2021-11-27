How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays





For most people, the holidays invoke a sense of excitement and a hopeful feeling of the good times to come.

However, for those suffering from an eating disorder, the holidays could mean facing stress, anxiety, and challenges with food.

Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson weighs in on how one can cope with eating disorders during the festive season.

Many people suffering from eating disorders don't know that they are, so they find that they are hard on themselves when it comes to the joy of food around festivities and parties. Nicci Robertson, Nutritional therapist

Millions of people have bad relationships with food and people need to realise that they are not alone and they can address the issue, she adds.

In order to cope with disorders during the holidays, she says people should be aware of how certain food they ate the previous year made them feel by writing them down.

Once you have done that, figure out what your triggers are. Nicci Robertson, Nutritional therapist

