How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays

Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year. 11 December 2021 4:22 PM
Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says SA ranks 17 in the world of countries with a high alcohol consumption. 11 December 2021 8:13 AM
Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on why eating like this is good for men's labido. 11 December 2021 7:43 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:29 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays

27 November 2021 8:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Festive Season
Eating disorders
Food
holidays

Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson weighs in on how one can deal with eating disorders during the festive season.

For most people, the holidays invoke a sense of excitement and a hopeful feeling of the good times to come.

However, for those suffering from an eating disorder, the holidays could mean facing stress, anxiety, and challenges with food.

RELATED: Losing weight can help in reversing diabetes

Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson weighs in on how one can cope with eating disorders during the festive season.

Many people suffering from eating disorders don't know that they are, so they find that they are hard on themselves when it comes to the joy of food around festivities and parties.

Nicci Robertson, Nutritional therapist

Millions of people have bad relationships with food and people need to realise that they are not alone and they can address the issue, she adds.

In order to cope with disorders during the holidays, she says people should be aware of how certain food they ate the previous year made them feel by writing them down.

Once you have done that, figure out what your triggers are.

Nicci Robertson, Nutritional therapist

Listen below to the full conversation:




More from Local

Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today

11 December 2021 4:22 PM

More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year.

Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati

11 December 2021 8:13 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says SA ranks 17 in the world of countries with a high alcohol consumption.

Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows

11 December 2021 7:43 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on why eating like this is good for men's labido.

'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'

10 December 2021 5:36 PM

Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says a contractor installed prepaid meters in 2016 and left the work unfinished, while community leader Nhlanhla Lux says Eskom does not have the infrastructure to collect revenue.

'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'

10 December 2021 1:48 PM

Father A Nation CEO Craig Wilkinson says if you increase law enforcement but don't change values and how men behave it's not gonna make much of a difference.

Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'

10 December 2021 11:30 AM

Clement Manyathela interviews playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on his latest accolade.

Tougher lockdown measures: 'We need to do everything not to disrupt economy'

10 December 2021 7:55 AM

Presidency minister Mondli Gungubele says the government is trying to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods.

'Scientists more reluctant to disclose data if they continue to be threatened'

10 December 2021 7:18 AM

SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted.

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

9 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel

Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?

9 December 2021 4:01 PM

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests.

Ekurhuleni Metro announces mayoral committee following coalition agreements

11 December 2021 6:13 PM

At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

11 December 2021 4:27 PM

Team probing death of Bhisho pupil who took her own life conclude prelim report

11 December 2021 4:10 PM

