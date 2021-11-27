Is technology your child's friend or foe?
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush says parents must take charge in the age of attention snatchers and should help their children do so as well.
Parents need to ask themselves what will their children's future self thank their parents for, she asks.
RELATED: Disruption is a catalyst for change - Nikki Bush
She joins Refiloe Mpakanyane to talk about attention snatchers in children.
Children under the age of 12 are in a concrete phase of learning where, to make sense of the world around them, they have to do stuff and interact with the world.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
If they are always on screen, they miss out on these experiences, so is technology your child's friend or foe? Is your child choose where they focus their attention?Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
Listen below to the full conversation:
