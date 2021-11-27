Home Affairs Minister tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates
JOHANNESBURG -Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
This comes as scientist work to understand the new Omicron variant which the World Health Organisation has dubbed a ‘variant of concern’.
The National Coronavirus Command Council is meeting on Saturday to discuss developments around the pandemic – including the growing number of infections.
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has wished his counterpart Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi a speedy recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement Gungubele said the Home Affairs Minister is in good health and self-isolating.
News of Motsoaledi’s positive COVID-19 result comes as South Africa recorded 2,828 new cases and twelve COVID-related deaths over the latest 24-hour cycle .
Meanwhile, as the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet on Saturday to discuss the spike in new infections and the impact of the new omicron variant.
South Africans have been urged to vaccinate and comply with COVID-19 safety measures.
READ: South Africa records 2828 coronavirus cases: New COVID variant
This article first appeared on EWN : Home Affairs Minister tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates
More from Local
Is technology your child's friend or foe?
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on attention snatchers in children.Read More
WHO says COVID-19 strain discovered in SA is a “variant of concern”
President Cyril Ramaphosa will now be meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday to discuss these developments.The meeting was initially set for Sunday.Read More
How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays
Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson weighs in on how one can deal with eating disorders during the festive season.Read More
Losing weight can help in reversing diabetes
Complimentary medicines expert, life coach Giulia Criscuolo reflects on how losing weight can help in combating diabetes.Read More
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'
Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant.Read More
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases
Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications.Read More
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines'
KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant.Read More
'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'
Consumer Commission spokesperson Phetho Ntaba gives more insight on what consumers can do during Black Friday.Read More
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'
A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)Read More