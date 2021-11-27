



JOHANNESBURG -Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

This comes as scientist work to understand the new Omicron variant which the World Health Organisation has dubbed a ‘variant of concern’.

The National Coronavirus Command Council is meeting on Saturday to discuss developments around the pandemic – including the growing number of infections.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has wished his counterpart Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi a speedy recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Gungubele said the Home Affairs Minister is in good health and self-isolating.

News of Motsoaledi’s positive COVID-19 result comes as South Africa recorded 2,828 new cases and twelve COVID-related deaths over the latest 24-hour cycle .

Meanwhile, as the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet on Saturday to discuss the spike in new infections and the impact of the new omicron variant.

South Africans have been urged to vaccinate and comply with COVID-19 safety measures.

This article first appeared on EWN : Home Affairs Minister tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates